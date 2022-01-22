ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 22 points as Dixie State beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 85-74 on Saturday night.
Isaiah Pope had 17 points for Dixie State (10-10, 3-4 Western Athletic Conference). Dancell Leter added 15 points. Frank Staine had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Xavier Johnson scored a season-high 22 points for the Vaqueros (6-13, 1-6). Justin Johnson added 21 points and nine rebounds. Quinton Johnson II had 12 points and nine rebounds. RayQuan Taylor had two points and five blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.