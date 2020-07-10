Re: “Amid calls for racial justice, first-time youth activists rise to the front” [July 6, Northwest]:
This was an interesting report on
young people currently leading the much-needed call to end repression, police
brutality and racism in this country.
If, however, you are using history
as a reference, it should be correct. Students did not organize or lead the
school boycott in Seattle in March of 1966. Many white and Black stay-at-home
moms with little children put in the hours it took to recruit and train 100
volunteer teachers, and create a daily lesson plan for children from preschool
to high school. A Central Area minister lined up the multitude of sites that
served as locations for the Freedom Schools. Members of the Seattle Congress of
Racial Equality (CORE) and the NAACP walked the Central District for months
before the boycott knocking on doors urging the community it was time for
action to change our segregated schools’ system and time to integrate the
teaching staff in those schools.
Yes, students both Black and white
responded and attended the Freedom Schools in great numbers, but they did not
organize or lead this boycott.
Joan
Singler, Seattle, one of the founders of the Seattle chapter of the Congress of
Racial Equality, 1961-1966