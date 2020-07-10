Re: “Amid calls for racial justice, first-time youth activists rise to the front” [July 6, Northwest]:

This was an interesting report on

young people currently leading the much-needed call to end repression, police

brutality and racism in this country.

If, however, you are using history

as a reference, it should be correct. Students did not organize or lead the

school boycott in Seattle in March of 1966. Many white and Black stay-at-home

moms with little children put in the hours it took to recruit and train 100

volunteer teachers, and create a daily lesson plan for children from preschool

to high school. A Central Area minister lined up the multitude of sites that

served as locations for the Freedom Schools. Members of the Seattle Congress of

Racial Equality (CORE) and the NAACP walked the Central District for months

before the boycott knocking on doors urging the community it was time for

action to change our segregated schools’ system and time to integrate the

teaching staff in those schools.

Yes, students both Black and white

responded and attended the Freedom Schools in great numbers, but they did not

organize or lead this boycott.

Joan

Singler, Seattle, one of the founders of the Seattle chapter of the Congress of

Racial Equality, 1961-1966