Those pesky, dirty, used and barely used school, car, bus, grocery store, sidewalk, trail, road COVID-19 masks spit at me. I warned them, “I see you.”
Perhaps like Don Quixote, now I am walking through my city, eyes on alert, bag in my coat pocket, gloves on. Today, in only eight daily random trips, 90 minutes each, I have bagged 72 masks, all kinds of masks.
Is there another Don Quixote in this land?
Russ Stubbles, Maple Valley
