ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cheikh Mbacke Diong made a dunk with 49 seconds left to give Central Florida the lead en route to a 68-66 win over Tulane on Saturday.
Diong tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Johnson had 17 points and seven rebounds for Central Florida (12-5, 4-3 American Athletic Conference). Darin Green Jr. added 14 points. Brandon Mahan had 10 points.
Jaylen Forbes had 17 points for the Green Wave (7-9, 4-3). Jalen Cook added 16 points. Kevin Cross had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.