PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle had a career-high 33 points as Penn topped Harvard 82-74 on Saturday.
Dingle made 8 of 10 3-pointers.
Clark Slajchert had 15 points for Penn (11-12, 8-2 Ivy League), which earned its fifth straight victory. Lucas Monroe added seven rebounds.
Evan Nelson had 19 points for the Crimson (11-10, 3-6). Noah Kirkwood added 14 points. Luka Sakota had 12 points and six rebounds.
The Quakers improve to 2-0 against the Crimson for the season. Penn defeated Harvard 78-74 on Jan. 28.
