BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Dingle tied his career high with 31 points as Penn narrowly defeated Harvard 78-74 on Friday night.
Max Martz had 15 points and seven rebounds for Penn (8-12, 5-2 Ivy League). Clark Slajchert added 10 points, and Dingle hit 10 of 11 free throws.
Noah Kirkwood had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson (10-7, 2-3). Luka Sakota added 18 points and Kale Catchings had 10 points.
___
___
