NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Walt Disney Co., down $12.34 to $162.11.
The media and entertainment giant's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Tapestry Inc., up $3.57 to $46.18.
The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.
Dillard’s Inc., up $29.61 to $325.61.
The department store chain handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.
Beazer Homes USA Inc., up $2.76 to $21.55.
The homebuilder's fiscal fourth-quarter results beat analysts' forecasts as demand remains strong.
Cooper Companies Inc., down $23.28 to $410.84.
The medical device company is buying Generate Life Sciences for $1.6 billion.
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., up $1.83 to $19.97.
The Texas-based cosmetics retailer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., up $3.38 to $40.90.
The copper and gold miner gained ground on rising copper prices.
Beyond Meat Inc., down $12.55 to $81.93.
The meat substitute maker’s third-quarter sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts because of a slump in U.S. demand.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.