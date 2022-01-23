BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half and Michigan hit 11 3-pointers to pull away and post a convincing 80-62 win at Indiana on Sunday.
In two games since returning from COVID-19 protocols, Dickinson has scored 46 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and made 10 assists.
Michigan (9-7, 3-3 Big 10) finished shooting 56.9% from the field (29 of 51) and knocked down 11 of 17 shots from 3-point range (64.7%).
Indiana took a 4-2 lead early, but the Wolverines grabbed the lead for good on a Dickinson dunk with 16:27 left in the first half as part of a 9-0 run, and Dickinson's 3-pointer with 12:46 left gave them their first 10-point lead, 17-7. Indiana battled back and trailed by eight at intermission.
Dickinson hit 3 of 4 from long range while grabbing nine rebounds. Caleb Houstan hit 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 19 points. Moussa Diabate added 10 points and seven rebounds and Terrance Williams II added 10 points off the bench.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Indiana (14-5, 5-4). Xavier Johnson added 14 points and six assists.
Michigan returns home to host Northwestern Wednesday before traveling to face No. 14 Michigan State Saturday. Indiana plays host to Penn State Wednesday.
___
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.