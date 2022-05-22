CHICAGO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs because of a left hand contusion.
Rojas got hurt when he struck out in the first inning of Saturday's 7-6 victory over the Cubs. He hit his first three home runs of the season during Friday's 10-6 win at Wrigley Field.
Manager Torey Lovullo said he doesn't think Rojas will need a stint on the injured list.
“There's a lot of swelling in there,” Lovullo said. “He's just going to work that out, so he's day to day.”
The Diamondbacks recalled infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Reno and sent infielder Yonny Hernandez down before Sunday's game against the Cubs. Ellis got the start at third for the finale of the four-game set.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.