Dia de Muertos or Day of the Dead is a time to honor departed loved ones through remembrance, art and celebration.
Día de Muertos Festival Seattle offers an in-person a community altar at Fisher Pavillion at Seattle Center with traditional sand painting and displays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Nov. 7. There's also an online presentation from Seattle Center Festál in partnership with the Día de Muertos Festival Committee.
