DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries registered 16 points as Drake easily beat Evansville 73-51 on Wednesday night.
ShanQuan Hemphill had 14 points and seven rebounds for Drake (18-9, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz and Okay Djamgouz each had 12 points.
Blake Sisley had 14 points for the Purple Aces (6-19, 2-12). Blaise Beauchamp added 12 points. Shamar Givance had seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces on the season. Drake defeated Evansville 60-59 on Jan. 8.
