DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries and Okay Djamgouz scored 15 points apiece as Drake won its seventh straight home game, easily defeating UT Martin 80-54 on Sunday.
The game was a last-minute replacement as both Drake and UT Martin had other, originally scheduled contests derailed by COVID-19 concerns.
Djamgouz reached a career high in scoring. Darnell Brodie added 12 points for the Bulldogs (8-4), while Ayo Akinwole and ShanQuan Hemphill each had 10.
KJ Simon had 13 points for the Skyhawks (4-8). Chris Nix added nine points and 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.