New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list after participating in the league's All-Star festivities in Las Vegas.
The Devils announced the move on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Hughes has 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 games this season. He was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
The Devils' next game is Monday night at Ottawa.
