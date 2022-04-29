BERLIN (AP) — German police have searched offices of Deutsche Bank in connection with a money laundering investigation.
The bank confirmed Friday that its offices had been raided.
“This is an investigative measure by the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office in connection with suspicious activity reports filed by the bank," it said in a statement. "Deutsche Bank is fully cooperating with the authorities.”
German media reported that prosecutors are investigating whether the country's biggest bank failed to alert authorities quickly enough about suspicious transactions by one of its customers.
