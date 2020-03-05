LAS VEGAS — Senior Amber Melgoza would not let Washington go down without a fight.
Melgoza did what she could to keep the season from coming to an early end, but Utah used a 14-0 run to rally from a six-point halftime deficit for a 72-63 victory over the ninth-seeded Huskies in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Thursday.
The Utes averaged avenged a first-round upset loss to the Huskies in the Pac-12 tournament last season and won both games of the series this season.
Melgoza did what has become accustomed in her final game of a remarkable Husky career in which she became the third player in Washington history to score 500 points in three different seasons.
Melgoza had 19 of her 30 points in the first half when the Huskies built an early lead, and her four free throws in the final 52 seconds of the first half gave them a 36-30 advantage.
With the first of those foul shots she reached 500 points this season, becoming the third Washington player to score at least 500 points in three seasons.
But the Utes rallied behind Gig Harbor, Wash., native Brynna Maxwell, who reprised her role as spoiler with another big game against the Huskies.
Maxwell had 17 points and made all five of her 3-point attempts to send the Utes into a quarterfinal match against top-seeded and No. 3 Oregon on Friday.
Maxwell, a freshman, had 16 points in the Utes’ 74-65 victory in Seattle on Feb. 7.
Alexis Griggsby had 11 points for the Huskies, who shot 36.7 percent from the field and were outrebounded 37-28.
Griggsby suffered an apparent injury with 40.5 seconds remaining, when she was knocked to the floor on the scramble underneath the Utah basket. She was helped off the floor by the training staff.
The Utes made 8 of 21 3-pointers to extend their school season record to 248.
Utah took a 70-62 lead when Lola Pendande made two free throws with 4:42 remaining, and neither team made another field goal. Washington missed its last eight field goal attempts.
Melgoza has three 30-point games since the start of February and averaged 22.3 points in her last 10 games.
Utah led by as many as six points in the first quarter, in large part by relying on its outside shooting. Andrea Torres, Maxwell and Dru Gylten had 3-pointers in the quarter before a Melgoza cut the deficit to 21-17 with a shot at the buzzer.
Melgoza scored nine of the Huskies’ 15 points in a 15-4 run to open the second quarter, and her 3-pointer midway through the quarter gave the Huskies a 32-25 advantage, their largest.
Missy Peterson’s layup kept the Huskies up by five midway through the third quarter before the Utes 14-0 run. Maxwell had two 3-pointers and a jump shot and Pendande converted a three-point play as the Utes spurted to a 51-42 lead.