Fashion designer Eva Chow has put her estate in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles back on the market for $69.975 million.
Chow and her ex-husband, restaurateur and designer Michael Chow, originally listed the home last October for $78 million. Following the couple's divorce last year after 26 years of marriage, the property was deeded over to Eva Chow in April, property records show.
Designed and custom built by the former couple over a seven-year period, the sprawling showplace was designed to showcase an extensive art collection. Moorish columns, carved ceilings and gallery walls lend a museum-like quality to the home. Rows of arched doorways flank a voluminous living room.
An Art Deco-inspired library is awash in paneling and sits behind double doors. Another living area displays a Midas touch with gold walls. Two glass-enclosed wine vaults flank a billiards room. A total of nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms are found throughout the compound.
The house sits on a flat, 1.1-acre parcel with an entertainment complex, an outdoor ballroom and a three-story guesthouse. A separate cinema/game room lies underground with tiered seating and windows that look into the pool.
Chow, born in South Korea, trained in traditional Korean watercolor before relocating to the U.S. with her family in 1974. The Otis Parsons School of Design in Los Angeles alum started her fashion company as a student from her living room and has since opened multiple boutiques in major cities around the world.