Des Moines police officers responded to a report of "suspicious circumstances" on Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. in the 24000 block of 16th Avenue South. A woman reported that her residence was being robbed.
When officers arrived, they encountered an armed person, a news release said.
The officers discharged their weapons, the release said.
Police said they learned another person had exchanged gunfire with the homeowner.
Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital, police said. It was not immediately clear who had fired the shots that left the two injured. The identities of the injured people and the officers have not yet been released.
The Valley Independent Investigative Team is investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.