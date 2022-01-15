EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The soil of at least six homes in west Eugene is contaminated with toxic chemicals that Oregon state regulators believe originated with the activities of an industrial neighbor.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said this week that the soil samples show high levels of dioxins, a class of toxic compounds generated during some industrial processes, The Register-Guard reported.
The agency believes operations at the wood treatment company J.H. Baxter & Co., a longtime source of pollution, are responsible for the contamination.
DEQ has previously discovered dioxins in soil samples near the company, but the latest sample results are the first evidence of those chemicals at nearby residences. Six of the homes’ yards require cleanup and soil replacement.
“I’m very sad, but also not really surprised,” said Rose Mede, who lives at one of the properties where dioxins were found. “Just watching the plant and smelling the smells in the air, it doesn’t take a chemist to know it’s got to be toxic.”
The agency will work with J.H. Baxter on a cleanup plan for those properties, according to Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Dylan Darling.
J.H. Baxter & Co. President Georgia Baxter didn't respond to an email from the newspaper seeking comment.
DEQ has informed residents where dioxins were found of the results and provided them with advice on precautions to take until the cleanups occur.
The J.H. Baxter & Co. facility has a long history of environmental and pollution issues. Several class-action lawsuits are also active concerning the company’s operations.
