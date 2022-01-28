A deputy fatally shot a man Thursday evening after police were called to the O'Reilly's Auto Parts parking lot in Parkland, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Office .
Deputies responded to a 5:47 p.m. call about a "suspicious vehicle" in the parking lot in the 14900 block of Pacific Avenue South, according to the investigators.
When deputies arrived on the scene at 5:51 p.m., they contacted the person in the vehicle, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team which is investigating the shooting.
At 5:56 p.m., deputies radioed that shots had been fired.
The investigating agency did not immediately release additional information about the shooting, but the Pierce County Sheriff's Department clarified that a deputy had shot the man.
Deputies provided aid to the injured man, who was then taken to a hospital and died there, the Pierce County Force Investigation Team said in a news release.
One deputy had minor injuries unrelated to the gunfire, authorities said.
