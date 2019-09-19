DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Some 2020 candidates are trying out new strategies to appeal to voters just over four months until Iowa's leadoff caucuses begin the process in which Democrats will select their presidential nominee.
Kamala Harris announced a substantive shift on Thursday, saying she would spend half of October in Iowa and add some 60 staffers there. Bernie Sanders is shuffling his early state staff, and Beto O'Rourke has turned his impassioned calls for gun control laws into a nationalized strategy that has led him to places far outside the early voting states.
The shifts signal that the race for the Democratic nomination is entering a new stage, with precious few months for candidates to change their fortunes before the first votes are cast.