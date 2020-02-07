The Iowa Democratic Party caucus’ “quality control” debacle calls into question the validity of the caucus process itself. Added to this, the terrible Democratic Party’s debate qualification rules, which were designed to winnow down the candidates but for all practical purposes failed to do so to a reasonable number. They resulted in candidates repeating their positions at subsequent debates while taking pot shots at their competitors, thus giving the Republican opponent more ammunition for political attacks.
It’s time for drastic changes. The Democratic Party needs to have a single debate to allow candidates to lay out their positions on key issues, followed by hourlong individual interviews with a panel of journalists to drill down on the details of their positions. Then a nationwide primary should be conducted on a single day, so that we can get every state to select its delegates for the various candidates. Then the party’s nominee can be selected at the national convention.
The current process just does not work.
Subir Mukerjee, Olympia