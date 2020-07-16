PENDLETON — Lydia Jarrell stood looking across Westgate in Pendleton at the fenced-off exterior of Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution on Friday, July 10. A few hundred yards away from the facility is the closest she’s physically been to her husband in over four months since visitations ceased at the Pendleton prison in February due to a flu outbreak and then were later suspended statewide in March due to COVID-19. Click or tap here to read more