JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker has announced her bid for the Alaska U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Lisa Murkowski.
State Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, a former Anchorage Assembly member in her first term in the Alaska Legislature, planned to file candidacy papers with the Alaska Division of Elections on Thursday. Gray-Jackson is the first Democrat to join a field of contenders that also includes Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who has been backed by former President Donald Trump.
Gray-Jackson in a campaign video cited voting rights and abortion rights. She said she was running “to defend your freedom to choose.”
An election system, adopted by Alaska voters in 2020, will be used for the first time in this year's elections. It ends party primaries - meaning all candidates will appear on one ballot, with the top four vote-getters in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, advancing to the general election, in which ranked choice voting will be used.
So far, 11 others have filed as candidates with the Division of Elections, including Murkowski.
Tshibaka, who announced her bid last March, has not yet filed though she has been raising money. Candidates have until June 1 to file with the division for the August primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.