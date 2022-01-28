Re: “Democrats must keep fighting to Build Back Better” [Jan. 25, Opinion]:
The last sentence of the editorial, “It may be too late to stave off the political fallout in the midterm elections …,” is a sentiment Democrats should not believe. Ten months is a long time in politics. If Democrats work and vote in the 2022 midterms as if it is the most consequential election in American history, like we did in 2020, there is every possibility that we can maintain and even increase our majorities.
The Republican base may nominate many unqualified, unelectable candidates. Former President Donald Trump and his allies may yet be held accountable for some of their horrific misconduct. Democratic candidates will effectively convey the successes achieved under Democratic leadership and highlight the solid wall of obstruction from the Republicans to any legislation that would improve the lives of everyday Americans.
The Republican base never gives up. They continue to double down on the “big lie” about the last election, despite having no evidence. So Democrats can’t either.
If you care about our democracy, find a congressional candidate to support. Donate, write postcards, make calls, and talk to your friends and relatives about the danger of losing our democracy if Republicans take over.
Dorothy Phelps, Seattle
