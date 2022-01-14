Both political parties have their extreme groups, with both sets of extremists preventing both party goals with so little completed beyond creating congressional gridlock. If a centrist party was established, imagine how much good could be accomplished! I would propose the names American National Committee or United National Committee. Using “American” would put the new political party at the top of the list, not the bottom.
I think there are many members in both parties who would sigh with great relief at the ability to finally be rid of the dogs biting their collective ankles. If such a party was created, surely a vast majority of the congressional members who are exhausted of this intraparty faction fighting would relish the ability to jettison their respective extremist groups. I have submitted this to U.S. Sen. Patty Murray under the “election and voting rights” subject option because there was no truly appropriate subject.
Suggestions regarding how to get this started would be appreciated.
Terry M. Forsyth, Friday Harbor
