BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Delph had 20 points as Appalachian State beat South Alabama 69-51 on Saturday.
Justin Forrest had 13 points and six rebounds for Appalachian State (17-12, 11-5 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Almonacy added 12 points. James Lewis Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds. Donovan Gregory had a career-high 10 assists.
Marshall Kearing had 14 points for the Jaguars (18-9, 8-6). Jay Jay Chandler added 11 points.
Charles Manning Jr., who was second on the Jaguars in scoring entering the contest with 16 points per game, was held to eight points on 4-of-16 shooting.
The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Appalachian State defeated South Alabama 72-64 on Jan. 6.
