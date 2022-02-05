ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Delph had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift Appalachian State to a 70-61 win over Texas-Arlington on Saturday.
CJ Huntley had 19 points for Appalachian State (15-10, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Almonacy added 17 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Gregory had 13 points.
David Azore had 36 points for the Mavericks (9-13, 5-6). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu added seven rebounds. Javon Levi had nine assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.