Eastbound Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass reopened Wednesday afternoon after multiple vehicles spun out in snow, causing an hourslong closure.
Lanes near Denny Creek closed shortly after 1 p.m. to clear spun-out cars that did not have chains, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. The road reopened around 4:10 p.m.
There were slowdowns in both directions between North Bend and Cle Elum.
WSDOT is reminding travelers that chains are recommended for all vehicles and required for vehicles without four- or all-wheel drive.
"The culprits are semi-trucks not chaining up and those driving too fast because they have a false sense of security," WSDOT said on Twitter.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.