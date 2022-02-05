BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had a season-high 23 points as Boise State stretched its home win streak to eight games, topping San Jose State 76-60 on Saturday.
Abu Kigab had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Boise State (18-5, 9-1 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 14 points.
Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-15, 0-10), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Tibet Gorener added 10 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
