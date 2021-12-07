LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 21 points as Boise State routed Cal State Northridge 74-48 on Tuesday night.
Naje Smith had 17 points and three blocks for Boise State (5-4). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds. Emmanuel Akot had seven assists.
Onyi Eyisi had 12 points for the Matadors (3-5). Elijah Hardy and Darius Beane added 11 points apiece.
Atin Wright, the Matadors' leading scorer entering the matchup at 10 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 8).
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
