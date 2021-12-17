SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Marek Nelson recorded 13 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated UTSA 68-50 on Friday night.
BJ Simmons added 12 points for the Vaqueros, who held the Roadrunners to 26.0 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Texas Rio Grande Valley opponent.
Xavier Johnson had 11 points for the Vaqueros (5-7), who snapped their five-game losing streak.
UTSA scored 24 points in the second half, a season low.
Jacob Germany had 16 points for the Roadrunners (6-5). Cedrick Alley Jr. added 15 points.
