JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — St. Peter's held Niagara to 36 points on 24.1% shooting en route to a 63-36 win on Sunday. Both marks represented season bests for the Peacocks.
Daryl Banks III had 13 points for St. Peter's, and Jaylen Murray added 9 points.
Hassan Drame had 10 rebounds for St. Peter's (14-11, 12-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Clarence Rupert added nine rebounds.
Niagara totaled 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Marcus Hammond had 14 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (12-15, 7-11).
Noah Thomasson, who was second on the Purple Eagles in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 8).
The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Purple Eagles for the season. St. Peter's defeated Niagara 74-68 on Jan. 21.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.