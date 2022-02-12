PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan recorded 15 points as Princeton easily defeated Dartmouth 85-40 on Saturday.
Ryan Langborg added 12 points for the Tigers, who held the Big Green to 23.1 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Princeton opponent..
Jaelin Llewellyn had seven rebounds for Princeton (17-5, 7-2 Ivy League).
Princeton dominated the first half and led 43-13 at the break. The Big Green's 13 first-half points were a season low for the team.
Aaryn Rai had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Big Green (5-15, 2-7).
Brendan Barry scored three points. The Big Green's leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, he failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 5).
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Big Green this season. Princeton defeated Dartmouth 84-80 on Jan. 22.
