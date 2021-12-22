POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Samkelo Cele had 18 points as Marist romped past Bethune-Cookman 68-45 on Wednesday night.
Jao Ituka added 13 points for the Red Foxes, who held the Wildcats to 21.3% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Marist opponent. Matt Herasme had 10 points and six rebounds for Marist (6-5). Victor Enoh added nine rebounds.
Bethune-Cookman totaled 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team. Damani McEntire had eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-9). Joe French added eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.