FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Keaston Willis and Cobe Williams scored 12 points each and third-ssed Louisiana Tech's defense stifled top-ranked North Texas in a 42-28 win n the Conference USA Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday.
Louisiana Tech held North Texas to 36 points on 24.1 percent shooting en route to a 42-36 win. Both marks represented season bests for the Bulldogs.
Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 12 rebounds for Louisiana Tech (24-9).
Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Louisiana Tech totaled 21 second-half points, the lowest of the season for Louisiana Tech, while the 13 first-half points for North Texas marked the fewest of the season for North Texas.
Thomas Bell had 10 points for the Mean Green (24-6). Abou Ousmane added 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.