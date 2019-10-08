SAN FRANCISCO - Defending Pac-12 regular-season champion Washington was picked third in the Pac-12 preseason media poll for the second straight year.
The Huskies received six first-place votes from a panel of 27 media members in the poll.
Meanwhile, defending Pac-12 tournament champion Oregon was tabbed as the preseason favorite followed closely by Colorado. Both teams received nine first-place votes, but the Ducks edged the Buffaloes 291 to 288 in points.
Arizona, which was picked fourth, tallied 263 votes and two first-place votes while No. 5 USC, which secured the last remaining first-place vote, received 198 points.
Arizona State rounded out the top half of the preseason poll in sixth for the third straight year.
The bottom half of the poll included (in order): Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, Stanford, Washington State and California.
Washington had a league-high four players receive Pac-12 preseason all-conference honors. Freshmen forwards Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels were selected all-conference first team, which includes 10 players.
Junior guard Nahziah Carter and sophomore guard Quade Green garnered all-conference honorable mention recognition.
Washington State sophomore guard C.J. Elleby was also picked all-conference first team.
2019-20 PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
TEAM (first-place votes) – POINTS
1. Oregon (9) - 291
2. Colorado (9) - 288
3. Washington (6) - 273
4. Arizona (2) - 263
5. USC (1) - 198
6. Arizona State - 187
7. Oregon State - 161
8. UCLA - 148
9. Utah - 131
10. Stanford - 84
11. Washington State - 47
12. California -35
Here’s a look at where Washington has been picked in the Pac-12 preseason media poll and how Huskies have fared since the 2002-03 season.
Year …. Prediction …. Finish
2018-19 ... 3rd ... first
2017-18 … 10th … t-sixth
2016-17 … 6th … 11th
2015-16 … 11th … t-sixth
2014-15 …. sixth … 11th
2013-14 … eighth … t-eighth
2012-13 … fifth … t-sixth
2011-12 … fourth ……. first
2010-11 … first ………. third
2009-10 … second …. third
2008-09 … fifth ……… first
2007-08 … second … eighth
2006-07 … third ……. seventh
2005-06 … fourth ….. second
2004-05 … second … second
2003-04 … eighth …. second
2002-03 … eighth …. ninth