NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Callens scored a goal — the first this season for the defending MLS Cup champions — and New York City FC breezed to a 4-1 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday.
Santiago Rodriguez added what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 20th minute for NYCFC (1-1-1).
Talles Magno scored in the 64th minute and Thiago Andrade found the net in the 83rd to cap the scoring for NYCFC.
Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in the 52nd minute for Montreal, which has lost three straight to open the season.
NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with a 9-1 edge in shots on goal.
Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
