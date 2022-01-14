SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Retiring Oregon Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio has endorsed Val Hoyle in the race to replace him in the 4th District Congressional seat.
DeFazio is stepping down from the position he’s held since 1987. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that DeFazio pointed to Hoyle’s record of winning elections to the Oregon House and House Majority Leader.
Hoyle is state Labor Commissioner.
Another Democrat just announced he’s running for the 4th District seat, Corvallis School Board Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuh.
Four others have filed in the Democratic primary: Andrew Kalloch of Eugene, Steve Waible of Grants Pass, John Selker of Corvallis, and G Tommy Smith of Eugene.
Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg says he is running in the Republican primary.
