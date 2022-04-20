Deck collapses happen all the time, and many never make the news.
My youngest daughter’s roommate experienced a deck collapse. She walked out onto a small deck four years ago, and soon after it detached from the building. Both the woman and the deck crashed 12 feet to the ground. She was rushed to the hospital with a ruptured spleen and a broken neck. She survived, but she suffered life-altering injuries.
Unfortunately, deck collapse is a risk that many homeowners, renters and building operators face. Several years ago, I attended an all-day training session led by a manufacturer of metal structural connectors for decks, homes and other buildings. They estimated at the time that over 80% of the decks in the U.S. are structurally deficient and ticking time bombs.
You’ve no doubt heard the saying that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. The weak link of the typical deck is the place where it attaches to a house. This decking structure is called a ledger board. It's not unlike the steel beam you might see in your basement or the steel beams supporting bridges you drive beneath.
An enormous amount of weight is transferred to the ledger board. In most cases, half the weight of the entire deck, all deck furniture and the weight of the people on the deck combine and together push down on this single board. This pressure exerts thousands of pounds
Not only does the weight push down, but if you and your friends start dancing or jumping on the deck and create a rhythmic, side-to-side motion, you can exert a force that can separate the deck from your home. This is a recipe for disaster if the deck ledger board or the untreated wood on the exterior of your home has rotted due to exposure to the elements or incorrect installation.
If you've got a deck made from treated lumber, it’s important to realize that this material can and does rot. Treated lumber varies when it comes to the volume of chemical ingredients were used to preserve it. Additionally, how do you know if the wood was properly treated?
In addition to wood rot, galvanic corrosion may undermine the strength of the steel or iron materials used to build your deck. Each time it rains, a toxic brew is created on your deck. Rain leaches copper from treated lumber, and this coppery liquid attacks any exposed steel or iron. If your deck was built from fasteners topped with a paper-thin coating of zinc, they might be corroding as I type this. This corrosion can also occur among the joist hangers and other metal framing connectors used in your deck's construction.
Rain can cause problems, yes, but these issues are amplified in a marine environment. Sea salt is also corrosive. If your deck is exposed to marine conditions, I'd recommend using as much stainless steel as I could for fasteners, bolts, connectors and so forth. Whatever isn’t stainless steel should be double-dipped hot galvanized metal. I’d inspect the deck annually to ensure corrosion is minimal or nonexistent.
I’ve discovered a foolproof way to stop ledger board rot, using a method that incorporates two different techniques to keep deck ledger boards, and their primary connectors, as dry as possible. The first trick is to use fire cuts on the joists, something master carpenters figured out well over one hundred years ago when they installed floor joists in solid brick buildings. These builders of yesteryear learned that when walls of buildings lacked angled fire cuts on the ends of the joists they would tip outward when strained. This can be adapted to deck construction. The second trick is to use kick-out flashing above the deck's ledger board, which prevents water intrusion.
Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.