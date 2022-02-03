KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Saudi International before the second round Friday because of left hand and left hip injuries.
DeChambeau opened Thursday with a 3-over 73, making a triple-bogey 7 at the seventh hole.
The American star missed the cut last week in the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. He won the 2020 U.S. Open and has eight PGA Tour victories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.