NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan DeBique and Derick Eugene scored second-half touchdowns and Long Island University broke away from a halftime tie to defeat Wagner 28-14 on Saturday.
The win, coming one week on the heels of LIU's first road win in LIU's Division I program history, gave interim coach Jonathan Gill his second career win.
DeBique carried 14 times for 92 yards while Eugene made 10 catches for 74 yards. Camden Orth went 22-for-34 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns for the Sharks (2-5, 2-2 Northeast Conference).
Wagner (0-8, 0-4) never led but tied the score twice early. After reaching first-and-goal at the LIU 1-yard line, Guenson Alexis whacked into the teeth of the Sharks defense four straight times before scoring on fourth down to knot the game at 7-7. He scored again from the 2 to tie at 14.
Alexis carried 26 times for 51 yards and both Wagner touchdowns. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 76 yards.
