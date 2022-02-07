HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Russell Dean had 27 points as Hampton narrowly beat Presbyterian 74-69 on Monday night. Marquis Godwin added 20 points for the Pirates.
Dean hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds.
Najee Garvin had 19 points for Hampton (7-14, 3-7 Big South Conference). DeAngelo Epps added nine rebounds.
Rayshon Harrison had 25 points and six rebounds for the Blue Hose (11-14, 3-7). Kirshon Thrash added 10 points. Marquis Barnett had six rebounds.
___
___
