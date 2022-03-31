With weather warming up, it's time to get those studded tires off.
Midnight Thursday marks the deadline to remove studded tires to avoid state fines.
Washington state law permits drivers to use studded tires from Nov. 1 to March 31. During the snowy, winter weather months, the tires can help drivers avoid sliding on ice.
However, studded tires can damage pavement, so the Washington State Department of Transportation requires drivers to remove them by spring to help preserve state roadways. The penalty for failing to do so is $136.
WSDOT still recommends drivers planning to travel into the mountains use approved traction tires and carry chains.
Washington and Oregon have the same deadline to remove studded tires. While other states may have different deadlines, the Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, even visitors.
