CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Silvio De Sousa had 20 points as Chattanooga routed Tennessee Wesleyan 104-55 on Sunday.
Jamaal Walker had 19 points for Chattanooga (9-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. David Jean-Baptiste added 15 points and six assists. Malachi Smith had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Chattanooga is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
The 104 points were a season best for Chattanooga. Meanwhile, the Mocs forced a season-high 21 turnovers.
Bryant Bernard had 13 points for the Bulldogs. Brendon Tyler added seven rebounds. Darius Rozier had nine rebounds.
