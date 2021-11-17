NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 21 points as Columbia topped Binghamton 85-77 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Josh Odunowo had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for Columbia (1-2). Noah Robledo added 14 points. Zavian McLean had 13 points.
Liam Murphy, who led the Lions in scoring heading into the contest with 14.0 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).
Tyler Bertram scored a career-high 29 points for the Bearcats (1-2). George Tinsley added 14 points and five assists. John McGriff had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.