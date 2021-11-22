ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Daye Jr. had 19 points as Fordham romped past Akron 63-43 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday night.
Daye made 8 of 10 free throws.
Darius Quisenberry had 17 points for Fordham (3-2). Kyle Rose added seven rebounds and Antrell Charlton had seven rebounds.
Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds for the Zips (2-2).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.