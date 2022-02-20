DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 27 points, Marcus Weathers added 20 points and seven rebounds, and SMU won its 13th straight home game, topping Memphis 73-57 on Sunday.
Franklin Agunanne had seven rebounds for SMU (19-6, 10-3 American Athletic Conference). Michael Weathers added six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Lester Quinones had 13 points for the Tigers (15-9, 9-5), whose six-game winning streak was snapped. Landers Nolley II added 12 points. Jalen Duren had 11 points and four blocks.
The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. SMU defeated Memphis 70-62 on Jan. 20.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.