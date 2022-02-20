DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 31 points as Detroit extended its home winning streak to seven games, narrowly beating Wright State 80-75 on Sunday.
Noah Waterman had 12 points for Detroit (12-13, 9-6 Horizon League). Kevin McAdoo added 11 points. Matt Johnson had nine rebounds.
Wright State scored 53 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Tim Finke scored a career-high 21 points for the Raiders (16-13, 13-7). Tanner Holden added 20 points and eight rebounds. Trey Calvin had 14 points.
The Titans evened the season series against the Raiders. Wright State defeated Detroit 90-59 on Feb. 4.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.