DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 25 points as SMU topped Southeastern Louisiana 78-61 on Thursday night.
Davis hit 10 of 12 free throws.
Marcus Weathers had 15 points and 12 rebounds for SMU (3-1). Zhuric Phelps added 10 points. Emmanuel Bandoumel had six rebounds.
Jalyn Hinton had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions (2-2). Keon Clergeot added 14 points. Gus Okafor had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
