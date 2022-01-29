BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis had 21 points as Vermont won its ninth straight game, topping Maine 81-68 on Saturday.
Ben Shungu had 19 points for Vermont (15-4, 7-0 America East Conference). Justin Mazzulla added 10 points. Finn Sullivan had seven rebounds.
Vukasin Masic had 17 points for the Black Bears (4-15, 1-7). Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish added 15 points. Maks Klanjscek had 11 points.
